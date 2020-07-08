Chakwera meets US Ambassador

President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday met United States ambassador to Malawi, Robert Scott, in Lilongwe.

The two met at Chakwera’s private residence at Area 6 in the Capital City.

According to the US Embassy in Malawi, Scott congratulated President Chakwera on his election and lauded the strong cooperation that exists between Malawi and the United States.

“He pledged the U.S government’s sustained support to the government and the people of Malawi in private sector development, good governance, education, and health, including continued partnership in the fight against COVID-19,” the US Embassy posted on its Facebook page.

Chakwera was elected President of Malawi in the June 23 Fresh Presidential Elections in which he defeated former President Peter Mutharika.

Since his election, the new Malawi leader has been staying at his private residence and not at the Kamuzu Palace which is the official residence.