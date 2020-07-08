Chakwera appoints new Malawi Central Bank Governor

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed a new Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM), following the firing of Dr Dalitso Kabambe.

The Malawi leader has named Dr Wilson Tongani Banda as Governor of the Reserve Bank.

Banda previously served as Senior Advisor to the Executive Director for Africa Group at the World Bank, where he started, as an Advisor, in 2010.

From 2003 to 2010, Banda worked at the Reserve Bank as General Manager for Economic Services. He also previously worked as the Director of the Malawi Stock Exchange.

The new RBM Governor has a PhD in Economics from the University of Manchester, an MPA from Harvard University and an M. Phil in Monetary Economics from the University of Glasgow.

He replaces Kabambe who was appointed as RBM Governor in 2017 by former President Peter Mutharika.

Dr Kabambe holds a PhD and a Masters Degree in Development Economics from Imperial College London, University of London, United Kingdom which were obtained in 2008 and 2001 respectively. He also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from University of Malawi obtained in 1998.

He has worked as an Economist for Malawi Government for several years beginning as an Economist and Principal Economist in the Ministry of Agriculture for 7 years and then as Chief Economist and Deputy Director of Economic Planning in the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development for 4 years and thereafter as Budget Director in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development for 4 years.