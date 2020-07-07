Coronavirus cases rise to 1818

Malawi has registered 76 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of Coronavirus cases to 1818.

The Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus announced the new cases on Monday.

Chairperson of the taskforce John Phuka said 31 of the cases are from Mzuzu, 18 are from Lilongwe and 15 from Blantyre.

There are four each from Mzimba South and Mchinji, three from Mwanza and one from Karonga.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 1818 cases including 19 deaths and 317 recoveries. Of these cases, 703 are imported infections and 1042 are locally transmitted while 73 are still under investigation.

The country has so far conducted 17, 406 COVID-19 tests in 39 COVID-19 testing sites.

Meanwhile, Phuka has urged Malawians to wear mask, wash hands and maintain social distancing.