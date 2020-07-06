Third Eye, Chilima exchange bars

Legendary hip hop artist Mandela Third Eye Mwanza has joined Vice President Saulos Chilima in promoting good leadership that safeguards the interests of the nation at large.

In his latest song entitled Red Black Green that features Chilima, Third Eye addresses a wide range of issues that come into play in uplifting status of the nation.

“Poor farmers, we don’t know them but they feed us/and poor farmers, we don’t know them but they need us/and these poor farmers are looking up to all our leaders so when our leaders lead the poor farmers, the poor farmers can feed us,” sounds part of the song.

Mandela uses the flag as a representation of all Malawians irrespective of existing differences. He fuses in the song Chilima’s speech on the importance of safeguarding the countries interests as represented by the flag.

“The red black and green, the only reason they can lead us.”

The rapper also salutes peaceful protestors, the military and Judiciary for their efforts in leading up to regime change. However, he does not mention names for fear of traitors.

The Lilongwe based musician is among Malawi’s top billed artists. He focuses on the message by virtue of being an artist that does underground hip hop.