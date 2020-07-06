Rotary Club of Lilongwe inducts Matambo as 52nd President

The Rotary Club of Lilongwe on Saturday inducted Mr. William Matambo as its President for 2020-2021.

Matambo, who has become the club’s 52nd president, was inducted at a function held at BICC in Lilongwe.

Speaking after being inducted, Matambo said he comes in at a time when a lot around the world has changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic but he still feels this is a good time to explore opportunities and find a way to serve less privileged.

He further said there cannot be anything more humbling than taking office with the 2020-2021 theme being Rotary Opens Opportunities.

“Rotary is about service above self, therefore regardless of the pandemic which has disrupted a lot of projects and the economy, as a club there is need to open Opportunities for both Rotarians and non-rotarians.

“To open opportunities in this challenging environment, there is need to adapt to the new reality that has come about due to Covid-19. This means we have to build some level of resilience and flexibility in the way we deliver service,” said Matambo.

The newly inducted president outlined various projects that the club will continue and initiate.

“Firstly, we need to start bringing awareness to our youths that tribal differences are there to be cherished and not let them become a source of conflict. Therefore, the club will organise an essay competition at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels on what the country can do to embrace diversity and bring unity,” he said.

He also noted that there is also a need to bring a portable clean water to people in need.

“This will depend on how much is raised as this can go further as providing water through solar power means a community can both benefit from clean portable water and power for the community,” said Matambo.

In his remarks Dr. Napoleon Dzombe who was the Guest of honor at the function, urged Rotarians to keep up the good work and cast their nest wider.

Matambo who is a fellow of the Chartered Certified Accountants, a Certified Internal Auditor, and Associate Member of the Business Continuity Institute takes over from Mirriam Mdoko who was at the helm of the club.