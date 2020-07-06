Coronavirus: 129 new cases recorded in Malawi

The Taskforce on Coronavirus has announced 129 new Coronavirus cases and two new deaths.

Chairperson of the Taskforce John Phuka said on Monday that the deaths have been recorded in Blantyre and Lilongwe.

Out of the new Coronavirus cases, 48 are from Lilongwe, 41 from Blantyre, 15 from Mzuzu, 10 from Mzimba South, four in Mwanza, and two each from Mangochi, Nkhatabay, Balaka and Thyolo.

According to Phuka, 129 is the highest number of new cases Malawi has recorded in 24 hours since the first cases were recorded in 24 hours.

The new cases have taken Malawi’s number of cases to 1,742, including 19 deaths and 317 recoveries. Malawi has so far conducted 16,807 tests in 39 testing centres.

Meanwhile, Phuka has urged all Malawians to join the fight against Covid-19 and ensure that they are protected from Coronavirus.