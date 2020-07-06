Chilima, wife test negative for COVID-19

Vice President Saulos Chilima and his wife Mary Chilima have tested negative for COVID-19.

Chilima revealed about the tests in a Facebook post today.

“Yesterday, Madam Mary Chilima and I went for COVID-19 tests and we both tested NEGATIVE. We will repeat the tests in two weeks as guided by the health personnel. We urge you to do the same,” said Chilima

He then encouraged Malawians to work together in fighting COVID-19, saying the rise in cases in is alarming.

The Vice President also said that the disease has dampened the mood for Malawi’s Independence Day Celebrations.

“Today 6th July marks 56 years since we gained our independence as a country. This is a great day for the people of Malawi.

“However, there is an enemy among us that has dampened our celebration mood for this day. The surge in COVID-19 cases is alarming and frightening,” said Chilima.

Malawi has recorded 1,742 Coronavirus cases and there have been 317 recoveries and 19 deaths.

On Sunday, President Lazarus Chakwera cancelled Independence Day Celebrations which were expected to take place at Bingu National Stadium today.