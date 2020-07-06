Chilima to meet CEOs on implementation of reforms

Vice President Saulos Chilima will meet leaders of parastatal organisations and the private sector on the implementation of public sector reforms.

During the meetings to be held on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday this week Chilima will also meet Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of city councils and leaders of local councils.

According to Pilirani Phiri, Press Officer in the Office of the Vice President, the meetings will review and agree on new areas of reforms.

“[The meetings will] take stock of the impact of service delivery, efficiency and effectiveness that the reforms have had so far. These include organization health checks such as profitability or loss.

“It is time to work hard, work hard and work hard,” said Phiri.

On Tuesday Chilima will meet CEOs and Directors of Finance of state owned companies based in the Central Region. CEO for Lilongwe Council will also attend.

On Thursday, a similar meeting will take place in Blantyre while a meeting with council leaders from the Northern Region and Parastatal CEOs will take place in Mzuzu on Monday, July 13.

On Friday this week, Chilima will engage private sector captains in Blantyre.

Apart from being Vice President in the Lazarus Chakwera administration, Chilima is also Minister of Economic Planning and Public Sector Reforms.

In the Peter Mutharika administration, Chilima also championed public sector reforms before he fell out with Mutharika in 2018.