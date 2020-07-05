YAS backs govt on prosecution of DPP members

Youth and Society (YAS) says Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members should face the law if they committed any crimes.

The organisation’s Programme Manager Mwandida Theu made the remarks on Saturday in reaction to claims by the DPP that the Government plans to arrest the party’s members on politically motivated charges.

The DPP yesterday asked civil society organizations to come out and fight for people’s rights.

But Theu said Civil Society Organisations cannot condemn the arrests because it is possible that some DPP members committed crimes and were not prosecuted when the party was in government.

“Civil Society Organisations will make sure that we hold them (DPP members) accountable and they should face the law. That is what we want and we wouldn’t back them,” said Theu.

Last week, DPP Central Region Governor David Kambalame was arrested for assault while Councillor Jomo Osman was arrested for malicious damage.

On Saturday, DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi claimed that the Lazarus Chakwera administration plans to arrest more DPP members including former President Peter Mutharika, former first lady Gertrude Mutharika and Mutharika’s stepson Tadikira Mafubza.

According to Dausi, the arrests are part of political witch-hunting, harassment and persecution against its members.