Muluzi to attend inauguration ceremony, Mutharika to skip

Former President Bakili Muluzi will attend the inauguration ceremony for Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera, on Monday.

According to a program for the ceremony, Muluzi will be one of the guests at the ceremony which will also be attended by former President Joyce Banda and foreign heads of state.

Chakwera was elected president in the Fresh Presidential Elections after defeating former President Peter Mutharika whose runningmate was Muluzi’s son, Atupele Muluzi.

Mutharika is expected to skip the ceremony as he is not included on the list of guests for the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) has said all is set for the inauguration ceremony.

“We are set for a memorable celebration and this is the first of its kind as Malawi will be in a double celebration of Independence day and Inauguration of the new president of Malawi.

“As Malawi Defense Force we are going to entertain Malawian with different military activities,” said MDF publicist Lieutenant Colonel Paul Chiphwanya.

Chiphwanya added that MDF will also make sure that every person observes Coronavirus prevention measures.

During the ceremony, Chakwera will be presented with a sword of command and there will be a 21-gun salute. The new Malawi leader will also inspect a parade march.