Coronavirus: 115 new cases, one death recorded in Malawi

Malawi has registered 115 new Coronavirus cases and one death. The victim is a 45-year-old man who has died at Kameza Isolation Centre.

The Taskforce on Coronavirus announced the new cases on Saturday.

Chairperson of the Taskforce John Phuka said out of the new cases, 74 are contacts of confirmed cases while 41 are imported cases.

Nine of the new cases are health care workers (7 in Mchinji and two in Mangochi), 27 are from Mzuzu, 12 from Lilongwe, eight from Blantyre, seven from Chitipa, four from Mzimba, and two each from Mchinji and Dowa.

Out of the imported cases, 35 are Malawians who recently returned from South Africa while three are refugees who recently arrived at Dzaleka camp.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 1613 cases, including 17 deaths and 317 recoveries. Out of the total cases, 683 are imported while 857 are locally transmitted.

Meanwhile, Phuka has urged people in the country to wear masks whenever they are going into crowded places. He has also encouraged people to wash their hands.