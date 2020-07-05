Atupele praises Chakwera for national address

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has commended President Lazarus Chakwera for his speech on Covid-19 and has urged Malawians to support the president.

Muluzi wrote on his Facebook account on Saturday that no person should undermine the fight against Coronavirus.

“I commend and thank the President’s statement on COVID-19. I urge all Malawians to support the President and the Government in the fight against this pandemic. Nobody should undermine government effort in the fight against COVID-19 even under the guise of human rights this time around. COVID19 is real and COVID-19 kills. Let’s fight together in support of our Government and to protect our people,” Muluzi said.

Muluzi was former President Peter Mutharika’s runningmate in the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections in which Chakwera was declared winner.

In his speech on Saturday, Chakwera noted that the Coronavirus situation in the country is alarming and he urged Malawians to follow preventive measures and work together to fight the Coronavirus.