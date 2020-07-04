Covid-19 cases alarming – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera says the number of Covid-19 cases is alarming and the situation is much worse today than it was three months ago.

Chakwera said this at a press briefing which was conducted on Saturday at Area 6 in Lilongwe.

He noted that even though over 1,400 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last three months, almost half of them have gotten it in the last three weeks.

“Secondly, it is a fact that even though most infections in the first three months were spread by persons who caught the virus abroad, most of the infections in the last three weeks have been spread by persons who caught the virus in the local community where they work or live.

“Thirdly, it is a fact that even though 16 people have died from Covid-19 in the last three months, 75% of them have died in the last three weeks,” said Chakwera.

He, however, said his government will not cancel the inauguration ceremony slated for July 6.

Chakwera said the government will provide masks at the ceremony and he asked Malawians to maintain social distance and wear the masks to avoid contracting Coronavirus.

On the issue of funds for Covid-19, he said that Malawians should not worry because the government has K10 Billion received from different well wishers and international partners.

Asked if his government will institute a lockdown as a way of preventing further spreading of Covid-19, Chakwera made it clear that daily activities cannot stop because of the Coronavirus but he promised to consult community leaders to map the way forward.

He did not, however, provide information on the issue of overcrowding at recent campaign rallies as another factor that has led to the spread of the pandemic.

On the issue of opening schools in the country, the president said that they want to work on other areas to ensure that the issue at hand is addressed before the end of this coming week.

Malawi has registered 1,498 cases, including 317 recoveries and 16 deaths .