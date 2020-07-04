Coronavirus: Malawi registers 96 new cases

Malawi has registered 96 new Coronavirus, bringing the number of registered cases to 1,498.

Chairperson of the Taskforce on Coronavirus John Phuka announced the new cases on Friday.

He said 87 of the cases are contacts of confirmed cases, seven are under investigation while two are imported.

Out of the recorded cases, 12 are health care workers, 33 are from Mzuzu, 16 from Lilongwe, 11 from Blantyre and six from Neno. There is also one case from Karonga and two each from Nkhatabay, Rumphi, Salima and Thyolo.

Malawi has recorded a total of 1498 cases, including 16 deaths and 317 recoveries. Out of the registered cases, 642 are imported while 783 are locally transmitted.

Malawi has so far conducted 15,724 tests in 39 testing centres across the country.

Meanwhile, Phuka has expressed concern that the number of cases is rising fast since 898 cases have been recorded over the past two weeks.

Phuka has advised Malawians to consider everyone they meet as a carrier of the Coronavirus and to take preventive measures.