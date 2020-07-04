Chakwera fires Health Secretary Namarika

President Lazarus Chakwera has fired Principal Secretary for Health Dan Namarika and says he will soon appoint a new Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Health.

The Malawi leader revealed this during a press briefing in Lilongwe this morning.

“I will soon be announcing a new Minister of Health in my new administration and a new principal secretary for the ministry to start their work Tuesday,” said Chakwera.

Namarika was Principal Secretary for Health since 2017 following his appointment by former President Peter Mutharika.

During the press briefing, Chakwera said the new Minister and Principal Secretary will be tasked with instilling accountability and providing direction to the efforts of the Taskforce on Coronavirus.

He added that the two will also be required to publicly account for how Covid-19 resources are being used and how preventive measures are being followed.

“[They will be required] to provide our brave men in the Health sector with personal protective equipment, medical supplies and benefits indispensable to their work.

“To coordinate partnerships with community leaders and institutional bodies in holding a strong line of defense against the Coronavirus,” said Chakwera.

Malawi has so far recorded 1498 Coronavirus cases with 898 of the cases recorded over the past two weeks.

Chakwera said the rise in cases is alarming and he urged Malawians to follow preventive measures.