64 Malawians arrive from Mozambique

A total of 64 Malawians, who were kept at Nyamapanda Border in Mozambique for 17 days, have arrived in the country.

According to the Department of Disaster, the returnees; 54 males and 10 females (of which 4 are children under the age of five), arrived through Mwanza border on Thursday, 2nd July, 2020 at around 8:00 PM.

The travellers were kept in Mozambique to await travel permits but they were allowed to go following diplomatic consultations between the Malawi Government and their Mozambican counterparts.

After arrival in Malawi, the returnees underwent security, immigration and health screening. They were all tested for Covid-19 and are waiting for their results.

After the testing, they were ferried under police escort to Machinga Teachers’ Training College where they have been accommodated. They have all been provided with basic necessities such as food, blankets, pails and soap.

Malawi has recorded 1498 Coronavirus cases, and out of these, 642 are imported.