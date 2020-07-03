Woman arrested for stealing K1 million from job seekers

Chikwawa Police Station is keeping in custody a 32-year-old woman for allegedly fleecing job seekers of over K1 million.

According to the Deputy Public Relations Officer for Chikwawa police, sergeant Dickson Matemba, the suspect, Shelie Mafunga, committed the offence early January in Nchalo.

“Mafunga is said to have tricked job seekers on the pretext of securing them jobs in a non-governmental organization called Partners Health.

“The unsuspecting victims sent her money through TNM Mpamba which amounted to over K1 million,” said Matemba.

The suspect disappeared before being arrested on Tuesday after thorough investigations.

Mafunga will appear in court soon to answer the charge of obtaining money by false pretence which contravenes Section 319 of the Penal code.

Meanwhile, the police are seriously warning any thieves to stop

deceiving people, saying the theives will face the long arm of the law.