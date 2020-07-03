Seven arrested for stealing computer hard drives at Ministry of Lands

Police have arrested seven people for stealing computer hard drives at Ministry of Lands offices in Lilongwe.

Lilongwe Police Station spokesperson Joseph Kachikho has confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Kachikho said the seven people broke into the Ministry of Lands offices at City Centre where they dismantled computers and stole hard drives.

The theft comes days after a new administration took control of Government of Malawi. The administration is led by Lazarus Chakwera who became president after defeating former Malawi leader Peter Mutharika in the 23 June Presidential Elections.

Earlier this week, Chakwera’s administration temporarily suspended all Government contracts in order to carry out a quick audit of the contracts.

Last week, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) also ordered that all applications for change of ownership of vehicles, land and houses should be submitted to the bureau for vetting and clearance.