Mulanje council elects new chair

By Phillip Banda, MEC STRINGER

Mulanje District Council has elected Councillor Richard Chikhwakhwa as new council chairperson.

Chikhwakhwa who competed against Councillor Isaac Blazio amassed a total of 22 votes against Blazio’s 4.

In his acceptance speech, the new chair said he will be working with all the other councillors to achieve council’s development plans.

“We need to hold hands and work together towards a common goal. It is easier to achieve our goals if we hold hands and work together. I want to thank you for trusting me with this position and I will not let you down,” said Councillor Chikhwakhwa.

Councillor Chikhwakhwa is deputized by Councillor Kaliati who beat three other contenders by amassing 12 votes.

According to the District Commissioner for Mulanje District Council Stallichi Mwambiwa, the total number of valid voters was 26. All ward councillors and members of parliament participated except Honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa who sent his apologies.

Meanwhile, the council has released calendar for council and management meetings which indicates that the next full council meeting will be held on July 30, 2020.