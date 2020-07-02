Dedza DHO hit by vehicle as she placed vegetables in her car

Dedza District Health Officer Dr. Regina Chimenya escaped with a fracture after being hit by a speeding vehicle as she was putting vegetables inside the boot of her car on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Bembeke trading centre along Dedza-Lilongwe M1 road.

Dedza Police deputy spokesperson Cassim Manda said Chimenya, 30, had packed her motor vehicle in order to buy vegetables.

“After she bought them she thought of putting the vegetables in the boot and as she was placing them a motor vehicle registration number NU 4726 Scania which was being driven by Alufeyo Chalusa,” said Manda.

He added that the other vehicle was speeding and police have since arrested the driver Chalusa for reckless driving.

Dr Regina Chimenya hails from Nkhongozo village in the area of traditional authority Ntchema in Chiradzulu district.