10 Ethiopians denied entry at Mwanza border

Malawi’s Immigration authorities at Mwanza border have sent back 10 Ethiopian nationals that were brought in by Mozambican immigration personnel.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was Mwanza border public relations officer Inspector Pasqually Zulu who said these Ethiopian nationals were brought at the border on Tuesday June 30th, 2020.

According to Zulu, information on the deportation order indicates that the group was arrested in Mozambique by security personnel whilst in transit to South Africa.

It is further reported that the ten claimed to have come from Malawi hence the decision by the Mozambican immigration officials to bring them in the country.

However, details on the route that was used by the group to pass through into Mozambique remains sketchy hence the decision.

Inspector Zulu further added that the decision to send the group back was made through joint assessment on the report brought in by the Mozambican counterparts in relation to the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All key border agencies which are Immigration, Police and Port Healthy Department agreed that the group be sent back as one way of enhancing our border security.

“Any lapse on our part (as security agents) has serious consequences on our national security and social economic development of the country as well as a precaution during this Covid 19 global healthy crisis,” said Zulu.