MEC only body with mandate to declare winner – Kachale

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Chifundo Kachale has warned politicians against declaring any candidate as the winner of the Fresh Presidential Elections, saying the commission is the only body mandated to declare a winner.

Kachale said this at a press conference on Wednesday in Blantyre.

He noted that unofficial results are being broadcast on radio and also circulating on social media but he advised Malawians to wait for the commission to declare the winner of the polls.

“The Commission is again reiterating that it is its sole mandate to declare a winner in an election. So the nation should wait until the Commission has done its job. It will be unethical for any candidate or political leader to declare who has won the election. Such statement also has the potential to disturb social order and peace,” said Kachale.

On transmission of results to the main tally centre, Kachale said Returning Officers, who are mostly District Commissioners will be taking the results physically to the National Tally Centre.

He added that when determining the results which it receives, the Commission does not just look at the figures, but also considers complaints and issues that have been brought alongside that particular result.

“The Commission wishes to remind the public that a candidate wins an election when all votes are tallied and not that in a particular district or region or constituency.

“Therefore, all stakeholders are advised to keep their eyes on the national tally that will be released by the Commission,” said Kachale.