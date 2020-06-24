Coronavirus cases in Malawi hits 848

Malawi has recorded 45 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, and now the number of registered cases has hit 848.

Co-chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce John Phuka announced the new cases on Tuesday.

According to Phuka, 26 of the new cases are health workers – 25 from Lilongwe and one from Blantyre. There are also four new cases from Lilongwe, three from Mzuzu and one case from Mzimba South

“Two cases have been reported from Salima (contacts of a confirmed case) and one case in Mulanje (contact of a confirmed case) and eight were identified through the routine screening exercise being conducted at Mwanza border and these are from Mangochi (four cases) and one case each from Machinga, Balaka, Chikwawa and Blantyre,” said Phuka.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 848 cases including 11 deaths. Of these cases, 259 of the total cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 578.

The average age of the cases is 32 years, the youngest case is aged 1 year, the oldest is 78 years and 70% are male. The country has so far conducted 11,174 COVID-19 tests in 34 COVID-19 testing sites.