Airtel Malawi donates K104 million towards Covid-19 response

Airtel Malawi has donated K104 million to be used for the purchase of ventilators and oxygen concentrators.

Speaking on Monday in Lilongwe at Airtel headquarters, during the official handover of the ceremony of the donation, Airtel Malawi Managing Director Charles Kamoto said the gesture is a continuation of various roles the company has been planning in the wake of Covid-19.

“Today we announced our support for the Malawi Covid-19 response, a contribution of K104 Million to go towards the purchase of ventilators for hospitals.

“Now more than ever we all need to realize that we are in a period of crisis and that the health sector and the economy at large, cannot cope alone. Now more than ever, the private sector needs to mobilize resources where they can alongside the government and developmental sector, in order to fight this raging pandemic and reduce its impact,” said Kamoto.

He also noted that as a company, Airtel has the responsibility to help the health sector towards the fight against the pandemic hence the donation.

“As everyone we are scared of developments around Covid-19, the number is escalating and we have played quite a number of roles in preventing further spread of the virus through communication of SMS to our customers. We realise that we can also play another role in saving lives in case someone reaches a critical condition hence the contribution of K104 Million which will go towards the purchase of ventilators and oxygen concentrations,” said Kamoto.

In his remarks Co-chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, Dr John Phuka said the support from Airtel is timely as there is still a deficit for PPEs and ventilators required for frontline staff and all medical staff in the country”

“The list of our health care requirements is huge and so this timely support from Airtel demonstrates a real commitment to reduce the gap and support our health facilities and workers, in this time of need, who need appropriate medical equipment in their everyday battles to defeat this pandemic,” said Phuka.

Since March this year, Airtel has rolled out several initiatives to help mitigate the impact of social distance on its customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Malawi so far has recorded 848 Covid-19 cases, including 11 deaths and 259 recoveries.