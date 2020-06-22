HRDC says it has faith in Kachale

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has said it has faith in Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale to lead the commission in delivering free, fair and credible elections.

Chairperson of the grouping Gift Trapence said this during a press briefing in Lilongwe.

Trapence said the organization together with Malawians have faith in the MEC chairperson. He also commended Kachale for his response to elections issues.

On the issue of monitoring elections, he said the Commission will only allow organisations that were accredited in 2019 elections to monitor this coming elections as such HRDC is not going to monitor this coming elections.

“Being a coalition, we will be monitoring the elections through other organisations such as Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation. We want to make sure that the coming elections are transparent,” he said.

He added that the organization is aware that some people have evil intentions regarding the presidential elections and he asked people to report any suspicious acts to police stations.

The HRDC has since demanded commissioners to be briefing media twice a day during the election period and to be allowing not only the media but also party representatives to ask questions.

The grouping also wants the commission to always be protected by tight security from Malawi Defence Force and Malawi Police Service and that there should be tight security in all the borders across the country.

Malawians will cast their vote in the Fresh Presidential Elections on 23 June.