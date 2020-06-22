ESCOM employee found after going missing

Director of Human Resources at ESCOM, Dephter Namandwa, has been found, days after he went missing in Mulanje.

According to a police report, Namandwa aged 58 was found on Sunday at around 6PM by a motorcycle kabaza operator.

“He was looking desperate and weak was found,” reads part of the report.

It adds that Namandwa gave the motorcycle operator details of his sister. The kabaza operator communicated with the relatives who followed him and found the victim at Thabwa along Nalipiri road in Mulanje District

The relatives took Namandwa to his home village at Thyolo and notified the police.

“At about 11:50PM police were informed, officers visited the victim at his home and found him in the hands of his parents and relatives but in good condition,” the report says.

Namandwa was reported missing on the night of 18 June and was thought to be between the areas of Blantyre and Mulanje.

His motor vehicle registration number DZ 8881 Pajero, black in color, was found dumped in Mulanje along the road going to Mulanje mission hospital.