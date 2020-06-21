MEC chairperson urges presiding officers to be professional

Erah Pinifolo – MEC Stringer, Kasungu

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale, has urged presiding officers to be responsible in handling election matters so that the Fresh Presidential Election should be credible.

Speaking during training for presiding officers in Kasungu, Kachale said that all is set for the Fresh Presidential Elections but the commission relies on the presiding officers from arrival of materials till the results are tabulated.

“Part of MEC’s mission is to deliver credible elections that are free, fair, transparent and inclusive. For this to be achieved, we expect all presiding officers to act in a responsible and nonpartisan manner,” Kachale said.

He further urged all Malawians that registered for the 2019 Tripartite election to go and exercise their right to vote and also to keep in mind that in a democracy the only way to put one in position is by casting a vote and not through attending political rallies.

Malawi is expected to vote on Tuesday 23rd June, 2020 after the Constitutional Court nullified the presidential results for the May 2019 Tripartite Election and ordered for Fresh Presidential Election within 150 days.