Coronavirus: 167 new recoveries recorded, number of cases jump to 730

Malawi has recorded 167 new Covid-19 recoveries, 110 new cases and three deaths.

Chairperson of the Covid-19 taskforce John Phuka said in a statement on Saturday that the people who have died are a man aged 50 in Mzuzu, a man aged 26 in Karonga and a 45-year-old man in Blantyre.

On new cases, Phuka said 103 were detected from the 457 returnees from the Republic of South Africa that arrived two days ago through Mwanza Boarder and Kamuzu International Airport.

Out of the other seven confirmed cases, two are from Lilongwe (health workers), two are from Mzimba, and there is one each from Dowa, Salima, and Chitipa.

Phuka then urged returnees who left the holding centres without receiving their test results to immediately contact their nearest District Health Offices.

He also reminded those that have been found COVID-19 positive to strictly adhere to Isolations rules and those found negative to strictly adhere to self-quarantine rules for 14 days.

With the new figures, Malawi has now recorded 730 cases including 11 deaths. Of these cases, 258 of the total cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 461.

The country has so far conducted 10,790 COVID-19 tests in 34 COVID-19 testing sites.