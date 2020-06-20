NICE TRUST hails MEC procedure on polling as transparent

By: Collings Kalivute

National Initiative for Civic Education Trust (NICE) has expressed satisfaction with the Malawi Electoral Commission’s (MEC) procedure on conducting election during polling day saying it is transparent simple and straight forward.

Speaking on Tuesday after inspecting the training for Presiding Officers (POs) and Polling Station Operations Officers (PSOOs) in Ntcheu, Ntcheu District National Initiative for Civic Education Trust Officer Alinafe Chikakuda said they are satisfied with the way the trainings are being conducted in the district.

She said during the inspection the Trust has realized that the method of processing results at the polling stations that MEC has adopted is just simple, transparent and straightforward hence expecting that the POs will deliver accordingly.

“We came here to see how the trainings for POs and PSOOs are being conducted and we are satisfied with the way it has started. We have gone through the system of processing results at the polling centers and it is just simple and transparent hence expecting that the trained personnel will deliver accordingly considering that the process is just a straightforward,” she said.

Speaking after the training one of the POs Levis Kang’ombe commended MEC for the training saying they have been equipped with the knowledge that will help them to conduct their duties credible.

He said during the training the master trainers have emphasized not to use Tippex again.

“We commend MEC for the training as we have been equipped enough with the way we are going to conduct election at our polling centers,” he said.

MEC is conducting trainings for POs and PSOOs from June 13 to June 20, 2020 in all councils in the country.