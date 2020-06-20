Coronavirus: 17 recover, 28 new cases recorded

Malawi on Friday confirmed 17 new Coronavirus recoveries and 28 new cases, and now the number of cases is 620 while the number of recoveries has jumped to 91.

Co-chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce announced the rise in cases. He said 14 of the new cases are health workers. Nine of the workers are from Mzuzu, three are from Chitipa while two are from Blantyre.

Out of the 620 Coronavirus cases recorded in the country, 459 are imported, 143 are locally transmitted while 19 are still under investigation. Eight people have died of COVID-19 in Malawi since the first cases were recorded in April.

Meanwhile, Malawians who were stranded due to lockdown measures in several countries across the world continue to arrive in the country.

On Thursday, 380 Malawians arrived in nine buses from South Africa through Mwanza border. According to Phuka, two buses went to Nalikule College in Lilongwe, three went to Machinga TTC while four buses were sent to Domasi TTC.

At the colleges, the returnees’ samples were taken. Phuka has since requested the returnees to follow procedures in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.