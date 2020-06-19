MEC to receive K10 billion from Treasury

… Ballot papers to arrive today

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will today receive K10 billion from the Ministry of Finance to be used for operations ahead of the 23 June Fresh Presidential Elections.

MEC Chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale revealed this at a press briefing that the commission conducted on Thursday in Lilongwe.

Kachale said that the commission wrote a letter to Ministry of Finance to make sure that the Reserve Bank of Malawi releases the funds so that all the resources needed for the elections are available.

The Fresh Presidential Election were allocated K29 billion in the 2020/21 budget and MEC will have K19 billion if the K10 billion is provided today. The commission will also have a K10 billion deficit.

Meanwhile, MEC will today receive ballot papers and other materials that are used to process results for each Constituency, district and National tally centre.

The materials which were printed in Dubai will arrive through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

On the issue of transport, Kachale said there was a shortfall of more than 200 trucks which has been addressed by United Nations Development Programme and now the commission has a shortage of 65 trucks.

When asked about changing of National tally centre from Comesa main hall to College of Medicine Sports complex in Blantyre, Kachale said Malawians have a right to make determination on where the main tally centre should be.

He then urged Malawians to have faith in the commission saying it cannot be wise to be doing things that can give Malawians doubts since their role is to ensure that they are working according to the law.

During the press briefing, four Commissioners – Linda Kunje, Jean Mathanga, Arthur Nanthuru and Steve Duwa – were not present.

According to Kachale, the four have received summons following an application filed in court questioning the manner of their appointment. They have been given seven days to provide their response.

This is happening days before the election day which is on 23 June.