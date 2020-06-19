FAM tells clubs not to resume training

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has warned football clubs in the country against returning to training without the consent of the association amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Football in the country was suspended by the FA following Government’s decision to restrict any public gathering due to the Covid-19 pandemic which is still causing havoc around the globe.

However, despite the ban, social teams have been playing football games across the country, with some of the teams featuring Super League players.

Now, it has also been discovered that some top flight teams have resumed light training sessions ahead of the new season which might kick off in August this year.

The development has forced the FA to issue a strong warning to teams that have resumed training and teams that are planning to return to the training grounds.

In a letter released by the FA through General Secretary Alfred Gunda, FAM says all football activities in the country remain suspended until it gets the permission and guidance from Malawi Government to do so.

“The Football Association of Malawi would like to notify all Member Associations and Football Clubs that under Covid-19 Preventative Measures rules, Association Football trainings and matches remain suspended.

“FAM has noted that some football teams under Association Football are planning to return to training. In view of this, FAM would like to remind Member Associations and their respective clubs that no training and football matches are allowed until FAM gets permission and guidance from Malawi Government to do so.”

“Football clubs are therefore requested not to contravene the Government rules on Covid-19 preventative measures. Failure to do so will attract sanctions that will include suspension from FAM Covid-19 Relief Programme and others that FAM may deem fit as stipulated in the FAM Disciplinary Code,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, the country’s soccer governing body says talks with Government to resume football are underway, with a joint meeting between FAM, Ministry of Sports and Health Authorities expected to take place this weekend to provide guidance and procedures for a safe return to training and guidance on when and how to resume training.

The FA proposed the first week of August to resume football in the country.