Chilima hails Chimunthu for endorsing Tonse Alliance

Runningmate for Tonse Alliance who is also the state vice president Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima has applauded former Speaker of Parliament Henry Chimunthu Banda for endorsing the Tonse Alliance ahead of the presidential rerun to be held next week Tuesday on 23 June, 2020.

The development has transpired following one of a campaign trail Dr Chilima was conducting in Nkhata-Bay on Thursday 18 June 2020 at Maganga ground in the area of Traditional Authority T/A Mkumbira in Nkhata-Bay Central.

He said Malawians need people who follow the truth as gestured by the Nkhotakota North legislature, MrBanda.

Dr. Chilima made the announcement to recommend a significant signal displayed by Banda by emphasizing that people of Nkhata-Bay should vote for Tonse Alliance torch bearer Dr. Lazarus Chakwera as the union has the common interest of uplifting lives of every Malawian.

Chilima said: “Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkhotakota north has endorsed the Tonse Alliance and dumped his former party of DPP, thus I need to hail him for a good decision he has embarked on.”

The state vice president proceeded to say that Malawi should become a country that will be able to support everyone regardless of district of origin.

“The government is designed to support the lives of the citizenry in the interest of uplifting their economy through various industrial activities that we are going to introduce since our discovery for the country’s potential in the field,” he said.

Before coming to his conclusive remarks Chilima also said that if Tonse Alliance torchbearer Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is elected president, their government will invest in the green belt initiative that would support the extensive irrigation farming of rice in the district.

Meanwhile, Malawians on June 23 are expected to cast their ballots in a presidential election for the second time in just over a year.