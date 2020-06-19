20 new COVID-19 cases registered in Malawi

Malawi has registered 20 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The announcement was made by Presidential COVID-19 taskforce committee through Chairperson Dr. John Phuka who said one of the deceased, a 26-year old, passed on at Mwanza District soon after arriving from South Africa.

He also added that one person has recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 74.

So far, Malawi has recorded 592 cases from which 510 are active.

The Covid-19 victims are a Senior Government Official from Chitipa who passed on yesterday in Mzuzu and a 26 year old male who passed on at Mwanza District Hospital after he arrived today from South Africa.

“Let me convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May their souls rest in peace,” said Phuka.

He added that out of the new cases, eight are health care workers, seven from Mzuzu and one from Lilongwe.

“Five more cases have been registered in Mzuzu, three in Blantyre, two in Chitipa, one in Nsanje, one in Mzimba and one in Mwanza,” reads part of Phuka’s statement.

According to Phuka, 456 of the total recorded cases are imported.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 592 cases including eight deaths. Of these cases, 456 are imported infections and 118 are locally transmitted while 17 are still under investigation.

Seventy-four of the total cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 510.

The average age of the cases is 31.9 years, the youngest case is aged 1 year, the oldest is 75 years and 70% are male. The country has so far conducted 9022 COVID-19 tests in 34 COVID-19 testing sites.