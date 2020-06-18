Chilima says Malawi in critical condition and Tonse is the medicine

Malawi vice president Dr. Saulos Chilima has said Malawi is in a critical condition and has called on people to save the country by voting for Tonse Alliance in the June 23 elections.

The Tonse alliance runningmate made the remarks at Ekwendeni in Mzimba district on Wednesday during a Northern Region tour campaign ahead of the fresh presidential election.

Chilima cited, nepotism, tribalism, quota system and unfinished developments under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government as major contributors for Malawi to be in critical condition.

He advised people to vote for Tonse alliance in large numbers as the alliance’s manifesto is the only medicine to bail Malawi out from the calamity it is in.

In her remarks, Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara called on Tonse Alliance to develop Northern Region as it has been deprived of developments for long time.

She also added that it is sad to note that most youth in the country indulge themselves in promiscuous behaviour because they lack something they can be doing that can keep them busy.