People in Thyolo urged to vote wisely

By Temwa Mhone – MEC Stringer

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust has urged people in the country to vote wisely during the fresh presidential election on June 23 2020.

Thyolo Nice district civic education officer Moses Kaunda made the remarks on Tuesday at the Boma during a mobilisation campaign for registered voters to turnout in their large numbers to cast their votes.

On June 23 2020, the country is going to the polls again following the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Constitutional Court’s ruling that nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election.

The voters in the 2020 polls are only those who registered to vote in the last year’s tripartite elections.

Kaunda said people should vote for the candidate they deem will deliver their aspirations of sustainable development.

“Vote wisely. Your decision should base on manifestos, not because of tribes, relationship or handouts. You should be careful and elect a leader for the next five years to improve socio-economic development of the country. In these last days of the campaign, chiefs should open up their areas to all political parties for people to compare development agendas,” said Kaunda.

He asked youth to avoid political leaders who incite violence, saying such leaders are failures. Kaunda further said people should avoid mistakes during voting for their votes to be counted.

“In the polling booth, be calm and tick or thumb print on the candidate you want. The tick should not go beyond or the ink should not spilling over your choice’s margins. Once you make a mistake seek assistance from election clerks. Your vote must not be in the null and void votes,” he explained.

In an interview, one of the people at the Boma Steven Kazombe promised to exercise his right to vote wisely on the day, saying he must participate in public life.

Malawians are expected to choose one of the following to be president of the country—Lazarus Chakwera of Tonse Alliance, Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) or Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) Alliance.