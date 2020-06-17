HRDC endorses lawyers’ demonstrations

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has endorsed pro-Judiciary demonstrations which lawyers will hold today.

The demonstrations which are in defence of judicial independence and rule of law will be taking place in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Zomba.

In a statement signed by chairperson of HRC Gift Trapence, the grouping has called Malawians to join the demonstrations.

The coalition said President Peter Mutharika has tried to capture the Judiciary in the country by illegally changing the existing structure of the leadership in the justice delivery system for his personal political interests.

“Our Judiciary is the defender of Constitutionalism and the rule of law, any assault on our Judiciary is an assault for democracy that citizens gallantry fought for,” HRDC said.

Government on Friday told Malawians that Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda will go on leave pending retirement, saying he has accumulated more leave days than the remainder of his working days.

However, the Judiciary said Nyirenda will retire in 2021 and will not go on leave. Registrar of the Supreme Court Agnes Patemba said Nyirenda has less days than the 572 being mentioned by the government.

Meanwhile, the government has come under fire over the attempts to fire Nyirenda and lawyer are this afternoon expected to hold pro-Judiciary demonstrations.