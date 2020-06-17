Coronavirus: Mother delivers baby, another pregnant woman recovers

A woman who was diagnosed with Covid-19 delivered a baby through cesarean section at Bwaila Hospital while another pregnant woman recovered from Covid-19 at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

Director of Quality Management and Digital Health in the Ministry of Health Andrew Likaka confirmed the developments.

“Another success story; a pregnant woman with Covid-19 successfully went through a caesarean section to deliver a 3000 grams live baby at Bwaila Hospital in Lilongwe, Malawi. Committed health care workers deserve a pat on the back,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

On Monday, a pregnant woman who was being treated at Kamuzu Central Hospital was discharged after recovering from Covid-19.

Likaka said the woman was discharged with best health outcomes. He noted that health workers celebrated her recovery since best health outcomes are motivational to health care workers

In Malawi, 73 people have recovered from the coronavirus. There have been six deaths and 564 cases.