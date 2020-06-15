Coronavirus: Malawi’s tally jumps to 547

…Man aged 70 dies

The number of Coronavirus cases recorded in Malawi has hit 547.

Co-chaiperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce John Phuka on Sunday announced 22 new cases and the death of a 70-year-old man who died in Blantyre on arrival at Kameza treatment centre.

He also said that there have been one new recovery over the last 24 hours.

Out of the new cases, four are health care workers – three from Blantyre, and one from Mzuzu.

Blantyre has registered three more cases, two are still under investigation and one is the new death.

Two cases are from Thyolo and were in contact with a confirmed case. Kasungu has registered one case with a travel history to South Africa.

“Twelve new cases were identified at Mwanza border as they were entering the country, among them, four are from Ntcheu, two from Balaka, two from Machinga, two from Mangochi, one is a Mozambican truck driver, and one is a Tanzanian,” said Phuka.

Out of the 547 cases recorded in Malawi, 438 are imported infections and 94 are locally transmitted while 15 are still under investigation.

Sixty-nine of the total cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 472. There have been six deaths.

The country has so far conducted 8351 COVID-19 tests in 25 COVID-19 testing sites.

Meanwhile, Phuka has urged Malawians to support health workers as they conduct COVID–19 interventions in communities.

He said: The health workers and all other frontline workers are a valuable resource as we fight the pandemic and they deserve our support.”