Devotion: You are never forsaken

Psalms 37: 25 “I was young and now I am old, yet I have never seen the righteous forsaken or their children begging bread.”

Dont feel forsaken at any time in your life. Things may seem not working as expected but that doesn’t mean that God has forsaken you. In fact, He has a good plan and future for you to give you an expected end (Jer 29:11).

He is always with you, ensuring that you win. He will never leave you nor forsake us. Be conscious of His presence and His help and acknowledge that He is with you in every situation. Dont doubt His presence and don’t question whether He is really concerned about you.

Deuteronomy 31: 6 “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”

Even though you may walk in threatening situations, He will always see you through to the end. He will never ever leave you and will never allow you to be defeated. Psalms 23: 4 “Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”

Isaiah 43: 2-3 ” When you pass through the waters, I will be with you, and through the rivers, they will not overwhelm you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned or scorched, nor will the flame kindle upon you. For I am the Lord your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior;…”

Hebrews 13: 5 ” Keep your life free from love of money, and be content with what you have, for he has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.”

Joshua 1: 9 “Have not I commanded you? Be strong, vigorous, and very courageous. Be not afraid, neither be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”

Confession

I have a big God who lives in me and is always with me to ensure I win. I am not forsaken and therefore I refuse to fear and I refuse to give up on life. In Jesus Name. Amen.

