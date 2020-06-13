Malawi Police officer dies of Covid-19

Senior Superintendent Rodgers Kazembe has died of Coronavirus, according to State House.

State House Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani said in a statement that President Peter Mutharika has been informed that the late Senior Superintendent Kazembe has succumbed to a coronavirus infection.

Kazembe is the first active security officer of the Republic of Malawi to die due to coronavirus and his death has taken the number of Covid-19 deaths in Malawi to five.

Kazembe’s body has been laid to rest with health personnel taking charge of the ceremony in line with burial guidelines for Coronavirus-related deaths.

Meanwhile, President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Malawi Police Services has condoled with the bereaved family and members of the Malawi Police Service (MPS) for the loss of the Police officer.

“President Mutharika is asking all Malawians to unite in prayer for the family of Senior Superintendent Kazembe,” said Kalilani in a statement.

The Malawi leader has also urged all Malawians to continue observing preventive measures.

Malawi has recorded 481 cases of the coronavirus and there have been 65 recoveries.