Chief Justice Nyirenda leaves Judiciary

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda has left the Judiciary and a Supreme Court of Appeal judge will take over as Chief Justice in an acting capacity.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Secretary to the Government, has gone on leave pending retirement with immediate effect.

Nyirenda has accumulated more leave days than the remainder of his working days to retirement date.

According to a statement issued by the Chief The Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara said the Chief Justice has accumulated more leave days than the remainder of his working days to retirement date.

He added that the most senior Justice of Appeal will take over in an acting capacity.

“…until such time as his Excellency the President will appoint a successor,” said.

Nyirenda last month led the seven judge panel of the Supreme Court that upheld the nullification of the 2019 elections.

President Peter Mutharika was declared winner in the 2019 elections.

He has been claiming that courts “failed to prove” that irregularities affected the results of the elections.