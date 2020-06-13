48 new Covid-19 cases registered in Malawi

Malawi has registered 48 new Covid-19 and three new recoveries. The number of confirmed cases is now

One person, a police officer, has also died of Covid-19 over the past 48 hours.

Sixteen of the new cases were identified during screening exercise at Mwanza border between 3rd June to 10th June 2020.

Eight of the new cases are from Salima, five from Machinga, three from Lilongwe and five from Mangochi. Balaka, Ntcheu and Nsanje have registered two cases each. There is also one case each for Mzimba, Mzuzu and Zomba.

Malawi has this far recorded 529 cases including 5 deaths. Of these cases, 430 are imported infections and 86 are locally transmitted while 13 are still under investigation. The number of recoveries is 68.

The average age of the cases is 31.7 years, the youngest case is aged 1 year, the oldest is 75 years and 67% are male.

The country has so far conducted 8003 Covid-19 tests in 25 COVID-19 testing sites.