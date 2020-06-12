TB Joshua celebrates 57th birthday in a strange way

Prophet T.B. Joshua is today celebrating his 57th birthday. The Nigerian televangelist and founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) decided to celebrate his birthday in unconventional way.

T.B. Joshua who claimed earlier to be uncertain of when he will open his church currently closed due to the Covid-19 shared a message that God shared with him.

“Birthdays are time to reflect on the memories of yesterday, the joys of today and the dreams of tomorrow” said TB Joshua who is one Africa leading prophets and pastors.

He thanked his followers for their prayers and love saying “water can not quench the love” that they have shown him over the years. But urged them to spread that love by engaging in charitable activities and supporting people in chronic poverty.

He then wished his followers a “happy birthday” and read the scriptures.