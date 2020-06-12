MEC to receive ballot papers on June 19

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says printing of ballot papers has started in Dubai and the commission expects to receive the papers on 19 June, 2020.

The commission’s chairperson Chifundo Kachale said this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the commission held a meeting on Thursday and resolved that the printing of ballot papers should begin immediately. The resolution was communicated to Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing.

“The printer has indicated that it will take a minimum of seven days to print and package the ballot papers. All factors remaining constant, the ballot papers and associated electoral materials maybe be received by the commission on 19th June, 2020 at Kamuzu International Airport in the presence of candidates’ representatives,” said Kachale.

He added that the commission will engage candidates on anticipated challenges and possible mitigation.

The electoral commission is expected to hold Presidential Elections on June 23. During the 2019 elections which were nullified by the Supreme Court, ballot papers arrived in the country a week before polling day.