Joyce Banda does not care if Malawians die of Covid-19 — Botomani

Minister of Information Mark Botomani says former President Joyce Banda has no love for Malawi and she does not care if Malawians die of Covid-19.

Botomani made the remarks in reaction to Banda’s recent claim that there is no Coronavirus in the country. Banda told supporters at a campaign rally Nkhatabay that government is faking figures of the Coronavirus.

She also demanded government to return all the funds which have been aided by various organizations to assist in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic saying the funds are not being used for the intended purpose.

In a statement on Thursday, Botomani dismissed Banda’s claims as false and irresponsible.

“It is clear that Mrs Banda has no love for the country and does not care if many Malawians die of the pandemic,” said Botomani.

Malawi has so far recorded 481 coronavirus cases and there have 65 recoveries and four deaths.

Botomani said Covid-19 tests in Malawi are conducted by well trained laboratory technician who follow World Health Organization standards.

On funds, Botomani said all donor funds meant for Covid-19 interventions are channeled through UNICEF and not Account Number One.

He added that funds coming from Account Number One at Treasury are managed using Public Finance Management which ensures accountability of every single tambala.

“Government is transparent with the way these funds are used and anyone may wish to check with relevant bodies,” he said.

Botomani then urged to desist from politicizing the pandemic