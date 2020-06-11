Political parties challenged to understand election process

By Temwa Mhone – MEC Stringer

Thyolo district commissioner Justin Kathumba has challenged members of political parties in the district to understand election developments ahead of the fresh presidential elections.

Kathumba said this on Wednesday during the district’s multiparty liaison committee meeting held to clarify some election issues for members and supporters of the parties to contribute to the forthcoming election’s free, fair and credible prestige.

“Know that there are laws to govern the election. There are political party alliances, but on ballot paper, we have Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD). This means six party representatives at polling centres—two from each party,” said Kathumba.

He said parties should strive to enhance unity during and after election period in the district.

In his remarks, Malawi electoral Commission (MEC) district election officer Daniel Chizuzu concurred with Kathumba, saying political parties should get ready to contribute to credible election.

In an interview, DPP Thyolo Central governess Joyce Kambalame said they have been enlightened and encouraged to seek updated knowledge prior to the polling day.