Police officers escorting Chilima injured in car crash

Police officers providing security to Vice President Saulos Chilima have suffered injuries after their vehicle which was on Chilima’s convoy was involved in an accident in Ntcheu on Thursday.

Several officers suffered injuries and were taken to Balaka District Hospital.

Chilima’s party, UTM, said the officers are from the Eastern Region Police and were providing backup security to the Vice President’s convoy.

Chilima was in Ntcheu on Thursday where he conducted rallies ahead of the June 23 Fresh Presidential Elections.

UTM spokesperson, Dr. Joseph Chidanti-Malunga, said the vice president, who is also runningmate for the Tonse Alliance, called-off the last of his whistle-stop rallies following the accident.