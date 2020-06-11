NBB, Nomads stadia: Construction launch moved to Saturday

President Peter Mutharika was today expected to launch the construction of stadia for Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers but the event has been shifted to Saturday.

A press statement signed by the secretary for Youths Sports and Culture in The Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture says Mutharika will preside over the launch on 13th June, 2020, from 1pm.

The venue for the launch has also changed from Bangwe Desert Ground to Nyambadwe Primary School.

“This grand launch shall be presided over by the State President, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. After unveiling of the plaques at the two construction sites, the State President will proceed to Nyambadwe Primary School Ground where he will launch the commencement of the construction works expected to be completed within 104 weeks,” reads the statement.

Bullets stadium will be planted in Zingwangwa while Nomads will have their home ground in Soche.

The two teams have been using the government owned Kamuzu Stadium as their home ground for decades. Government will also have ownership of the stadia once completed.

Mutharika promised to build stadia for the two teams during his campaign for the 2019 presidential election. He was heavily criticized for using taxpayers’ money to fund the construction of stadiums for private entities.

In the press release, the Ministry of Sports defended the decision to construct the stadiums.

“Government realizes that sports, in particular football, offers good entertainment to the general public, unifies people, promotes good health and is capable of generating revenue for individual players, government as well as other stakeholders,” the ministry said.