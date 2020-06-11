MEC confirms June 23 poll date

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Chifundo Kachale says the commission will publish in the gazette, June 23, 2020, as the poll date for the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections.

Kachale said in a statement on Wednesday that the date will be published in compliance with formal communication from the Clerk of Parliament informing the commission about a Parliamentary Resolution that was passed on Tuesday.

“The said communication indicated that this resolution was passed on the basis of the Supreme Court of Malawi decision of 8th May, 2020 directing the House to appoint the date for the Fresh Presidential Poll,” said Kachale.

He, however, noted that the commission anticipates logistical challenges in implementing steps towards the holding of the elections and these challenges could affect the holding of credible and genuine elections.

According to Kachale, MEC will look to engage presidential candidates to notify them about these challenges and to explore mitigation measures with the aim of ensuring that the 2020 elections are free, fair and credible.

The commission will conduct the 2020 elections following the nullification of the 2019 president elections by the Constitutional Court.